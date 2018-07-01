Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Agrees to deal with Memphis
Casspi and the Grizzlies agreed to terms on a one-year deal Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Casspi has appeared in just 89 total games over the last two seasons, and his role with Golden State in 2017-18 was ultimately less significant than most anticipated. Casspi averaged only 14.0 minutes per game, which he translated to averages of 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. However, he hit 58 percent of his field goal attempts and converted 10-of-22 of his three-point looks. The veteran should be in line for increased minutes on a Grizzlies team that locks depth and high-end talent on the wing.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...