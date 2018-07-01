Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Agrees to deal with Memphis

Casspi and the Grizzlies agreed to terms on a one-year deal Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Casspi has appeared in just 89 total games over the last two seasons, and his role with Golden State in 2017-18 was ultimately less significant than most anticipated. Casspi averaged only 14.0 minutes per game, which he translated to averages of 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. However, he hit 58 percent of his field goal attempts and converted 10-of-22 of his three-point looks. The veteran should be in line for increased minutes on a Grizzlies team that locks depth and high-end talent on the wing.