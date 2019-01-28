The Grizzlies list Casspi (knee) as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Casspi is expected to be one of at least four players unavailable Monday, as Chandler Parsons (not with team), Dillon Brooks (toe) and Garrett Temple (shoulder) have already been ruled out. On a more fortunate note, Memphis could get a starting wing in Kyle Anderson (ankle) back from an extended absence, while another key rotational forward in JaMychal Green (knees) is listed as probable for the contest. Assuming Anderson and Green are both back in action this week, Casspi may not have a clear path to meaningful minutes once he's healthy again.