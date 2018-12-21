Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Game-time call Friday
Casspi (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Casspi was sidelined for Wednesday's matchup due to illness, and his status for the Grizzlies' upcoming status remains up in the air. More information on his availability should come to light closer to tipoff.
