Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Good to go vs. Cavs
Casspi (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Casspi will be back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the last three games due to an illness. Casspi will likely assume his limited role off the Memphis bench Wednesday in his return.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...