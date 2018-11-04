Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Good to go vs. Suns
Casspi (thigh) will be available for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
Casspi will take the court as expected in Phoenix after suffering a thigh injury Friday night against Utah. He'll remain in a bench role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Unlikely to return Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Plays just eight minutes Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Available Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Agrees to deal with Memphis•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times