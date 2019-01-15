Casspi totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, a block and two steals over 25 minutes Monday against Houston.

Casspi saw more playing time than usual and made the most of his opportunity, scoring in double figures for the first time since Dec. 17 against the Warriors. Despite an above-average performance, Casspi's 5.2 ppg average through 30 games this season doesn't warrant a roster spot in most league formats.