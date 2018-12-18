Casspi registered 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 21 minutes in the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Casspi turned in a ultra-efficient performance off the bench, leveraging some laser-sharp shooting for his best point total of the season. The Grizzlies had a need for some extra scoring Monday with Mike Conley (hamstring) sidelined, and Casspi was able to come through in that regard against the team he played 53 games for last season. Despite the uptick in production Monday, it's worth noting the veteran's numbers have typically been well below those he generated versus Golden State in a second-unit role that typically only affords him minutes in the teens.