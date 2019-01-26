Casspi (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against INdiana.

The extent of Casspi's injury is unclear, but he appears to have picked it up in Friday's tilt with Sacramento during which he scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and swiped four balls. Look for more information about the severity of his knee soreness to come out ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, but if he were forced to miss any time, Justin Holiday would likely see an uptick in minutes.