Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Listed as doubtful Saturday
Casspi (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against INdiana.
The extent of Casspi's injury is unclear, but he appears to have picked it up in Friday's tilt with Sacramento during which he scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and swiped four balls. Look for more information about the severity of his knee soreness to come out ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, but if he were forced to miss any time, Justin Holiday would likely see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Scores 18 points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Unavailable Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Paces team in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Leads bench with 12 points•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Good to go vs. Cavs•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....