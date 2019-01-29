Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Out again Wednesday
Casspi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
This will be Casspi's third straight absence with right knee soreness, as it looks like the Grizzlies are electing to be cautious with the veteran. His next opportunity to take the hardwood will be Friday in Charlotte.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...