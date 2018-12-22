Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Out Friday
Casspi (illness) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Kings, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Casspi's absence does not figure to impact the Grizzlies' rotation. Consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against Lakers.
