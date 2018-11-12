Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Out Monday, nearing return
Casspi (knee) is expected back within the next week.
Casspi is set to miss a fourth straight game with right knee soreness, though he's apparently nearing a full recovery. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Bucks.
