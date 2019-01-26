Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Out Saturday
Casspi (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against Indiana, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
As expected, Casspi won't play Saturday. In his stead, look for Justin Holiday to play a significant role considering Kyle Anderson (ankle) and Garrett Temple (shoulder) are also out.
