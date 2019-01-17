Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Paces team in loss
Casspi scored a team-high 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Bucks.
The minutes were a season high for Casspi, but his court time remains erratic -- he saw only four minutes each in back-to-back games at the beginning of January. Until he earns a more consistent role in the Grizzlies frontcourt rotation, The 30-year-old will be a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats.
