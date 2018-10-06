Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Plays just eight minutes Friday

Casspi tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in eight minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason victory over Atlanta.

After moving to Memphis in the off-season, Casspi is going to be fighting for minutes on the wing as he looks to resurrect his career. Injuries have plagued Casspi more recently and he is simply going to be attempting to stay healthy long enough to find some consistency in his game. His exact role remains to be seen and at this point, his value is limited to deeper formats.