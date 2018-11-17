Casspi played nine minutes Friday against the Kings in his return from a five-game absence.

Casspi missed time with a knee injury but he was able to get back on the floor and finished with six points and two boards off the bench. Prior to the injury, Casspi had been a regular part of the rotation, but his minutes varied on a night-to-night basis, and he'll likely continue to be an afterthought in most fantasy formats.

