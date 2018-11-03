Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable for Sunday
Casspi (thigh) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
It doesn't look like Casspi will be forced to miss any additional time after exiting Friday's game against the Jazz with a thigh injury. Through six games this season, Casspi is averaging 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds across 13.3 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times