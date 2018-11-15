Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable Friday vs. Kings
Casspi (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Casspi has missed the past five games while recovering from right knee soreness. The pain seems to have subsided, and Casspi has a strong chance of making his return Friday. A confirmation of his availability may arrive following morning shootaround or shortly before tipoff.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...