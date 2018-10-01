Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable Tuesday vs. Rockets
Casspi is dealing with a sore left calf, but is listed as probable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Rockets.
Casspi's injury isn't serious, so barring a surprise uptick in discomfort, look for him to take the court as usual in Tuesday's contest. Casspi should serve as depth at both forward spots when healthy, but his quickest path to playing time will likely be at small forward where he'll battle for minutes with the likes Kyle Anderson, Chandler Parsons and Garrett Temple.
