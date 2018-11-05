Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Monday
Casspi (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Warriors.
Casspi departed Sunday's game with soreness in his right knee, and the Grizz will hold him out on what's likely a precautionary basis. Casspi's next chance to return will come Wednesday vs. Denver.
