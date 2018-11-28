Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's loss
Casspi contributed 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Raptors.
Casspi has scored in double figures in two of the last four games. However, he has not earned 20 minutes or more since his season debut back on Oct. 19 versus the Hawks. To be fair, Casspi did miss five games in early to mid-November, but he's merely a dart throw in daily leagues and a low-end option in deeper leagues.
