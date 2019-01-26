Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Scores 18 points in Friday's loss
Casspi recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and four steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Kings.
Casspi swiped a season high steal total while reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth time in his last six appearances. The 30-year-old veteran is averaging more minutes per game here in January than he had in any previous month this season. With that being said, he's only a viable option in deeper leagues.
