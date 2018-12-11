Casspi totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 105-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Casspi dropped a season-high 12 points Monday as the Grizzlies fell to the Nuggets. Casspi has the ability to score the ball when given minutes, however, the playing time is just not there at the moment. We would need to see him do this a few more times before making any moves to grab him off waivers.