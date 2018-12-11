Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Scores season-high 12 points Monday
Casspi totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 105-99 loss to the Nuggets.
Casspi dropped a season-high 12 points Monday as the Grizzlies fell to the Nuggets. Casspi has the ability to score the ball when given minutes, however, the playing time is just not there at the moment. We would need to see him do this a few more times before making any moves to grab him off waivers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Plays nine minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable Friday vs. Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Out Monday, nearing return•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...