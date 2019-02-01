An MRI revealed Friday that Casspi has a tear in his right meniscus that will require surgery.

This is unfortunate news for both Casspi and the Grizzlies, as it was originally believed that he was nursing knee soreness. He's slated to undergo surgery sometime next week, and a timetable for his return has not yet been released, although he's expected to be sidelined for around six weeks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.