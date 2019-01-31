Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Unavailable Friday
Casspi (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Casspi's sore right knee will cost him a fourth straight game, which should allow 10-day signee to maintain a sizable role off the bench behind starting forwards Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson (quadriceps). The injury is a disappointing setback for Casspi, whose value had been on the rise with averages of 11.8 points (on 54.9 percent shooting from the field), 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.8 treys in 24.7 minutes per game over his six appearances prior to getting hurt.
