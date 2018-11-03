Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Unlikely to return Friday
Casspi is expected to miss the remainder of Friday's game against Utah due to right thigh soreness.
Casspi scored four points and totaled three rebounds along with an assist over seven minutes before departing the game with a thigh issue. He figures to remain on the sideline for the rest of the contest but shouldn't miss an extended period of time given the nature of the injury.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times