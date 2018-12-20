Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Won't play Wednesday
Casspi will not play in Wednesday's game as he is dealing with an illness, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Casspi went through warm-ups with the team, but was forced to go back into the locker room to deal with his illness. The severity of the illness is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Sacramento. More information on his status should come out following Wednesday's game.
