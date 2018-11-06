Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Won't play Wednesday
Casspi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Casspi is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to battle soreness in his right knee. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the 76ers.
