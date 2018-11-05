Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Won't return Sunday
Casspi has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Phoenix due to right knee soreness.
Casspi had been dealing with right thigh soreness entering Sunday, and although he was cleared to play, he had to depart after playing just four minutes. It's unclear whether he'll manage to take the court Monday at Golden State, but more news should surface prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Good to go vs. Suns•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Unlikely to return Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Plays just eight minutes Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Available Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Probable Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times