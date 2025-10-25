Hall posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Friday's 146-114 loss to Miami.

Hall made what could be a rare appearance, sliding into the rotation as a result of what ended up being an embarrassing loss. Hall signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies back in July, following a decent showing in the 2025 Summer League, where he played for the Hornets. While it was nice to see Hall on the floor, it is unlikely he features on a nightly basis.