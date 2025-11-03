site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' PJ Hall: Recalled from G League
RotoWire Staff
Hall has been recalled from the G League.
Hall will be available for Monday's game against the Pistons, but that doesn't mean he'll play. He's been out of the rotation the past three games.
