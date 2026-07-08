Grizzlies' Quinten Post: Heading to Memphis

The Warriors did not match the Grizzlies' three-year, $30 million offer sheet for Post on Tuesday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Post is now officially a member of the Grizzlies after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Warriors. The big man appeared in 67 regular-season games (35 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes per contest. While he could carve out a more significant role with the rebuilding Grizzlies, Post will still likely have to compete for playing time with the likes of Isaiah Stewart and Taylor Hendricks behind Zach Edey (ankle).