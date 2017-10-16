Play

Zagorac is expected to be waived or traded by the Grizzlies before Monday's roster cutdown deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 2016 second-round pick spent last season overseas but joined the Grizzlies for the 2017 preseason, during which he appeared sparingly in five games. Zagorac, 22, remains somewhat of an intriguing long-term prospect, but he's clearly not a major priority for the Grizzlies and will likely look to catch on with another team down the road.

