Rupert agreed to a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Rupert's 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired earlier Wednesday, but Memphis wasted no time bringing the swingman back as one of its two-way players after upgrading Olivier-Maxence Prosper to a standard contract. Over his five appearances with the Grizzlies during his 10-day deal, Rupert averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. While Rupert will likely be included in the rotation in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, he'll be available to play in just 11 of the Grizzlies' remaining 22 contests due to the stipulations of his two-way deal.