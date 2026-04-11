Rupert logged 16 points (7-25 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 147-101 loss to Utah.

The Grizzlies played with a slim six-player rotation during the loss, giving Rupert and a motley crew of backups ample minutes. Rupert joined the Grizzlies after failing to catch on in Portland, and the third-year pro has impressed with some upside totals in recent days. Rupert's size and speed give the Grizzles flexibility with the skills to fill in at several positions. If he stays with the team, he has a decent chance of making the roster and possibly cracking the rotation.