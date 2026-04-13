Grizzlies' Rayan Rupert: Logs double-double in finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.
Rupert faced some injury issues late in the season, but he finished the campaign with a flurry of productive games and could be a net positive for the Grizzlies after moving over from Portland. There's ample room for promotion on this depleted squad, which will undergo a transformation in the offseason.
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