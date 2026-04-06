Rupert ended with 33 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

Rupert was locked in from the opening the tip, surpassing his previous career high in scoring (20 points) by halftime on his way to notching the first triple-double of his career. The scoring explosion came out of nowhere, as Rupert was held to just four points on 2-for-7 shooting his last time out. However, he was thrust into a prominent offensive role Sunday with Memphis making only nine players available for the game. Rupert should be in line for significant minutes when he plays, but while he remains signed to a two-way deal, he's eligible to suit up for just two of the Grizzlies' final four games of the campaign. If Memphis gets a number of players back in action for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Rupert could end up being inactive for the contest.