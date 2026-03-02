Rupert accumulated 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Pacers.

The 16 points were a season high for Rupert, who also chipped in a full stat line. With Ja Morant (elbow) out indefinitely, Rupert is slowly becoming a player for deep-league fantasy managers to consider. Over his past four contests, Rupert has averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.