Grizzlies' Rayan Rupert: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert will start Thursday versus Dallas.
Joining Rupert in the starting lineup for Thursday's game will be Javon Small, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. In Rupert's previous start this season, he finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one turnover in 32 minutes.
