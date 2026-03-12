default-cbs-image
Rupert will start Thursday versus Dallas.

Joining Rupert in the starting lineup for Thursday's game will be Javon Small, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. In Rupert's previous start this season, he finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one turnover in 32 minutes.

