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Rupert will start Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Rupert will get the starting nod after dropping a double-double off the bench in Friday's loss to Utah. As a starter this season (seven games), the two-way player has averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.

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