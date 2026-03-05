Grizzlies' Rayan Rupert: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After signing a two-way pact with Memphis on Wednesday following the conclusion of his 10-day contract, Rupert will enter the starting lineup with the team extremely shorthanded. Over five games with Memphis, the 21-year-old has averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists in 26.6 minutes per contest.
