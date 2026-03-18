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Grizzlies' Rayan Rupert: Transferred to G League
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The Grizzlies transferred Rupert to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Rupert started the parent club's last game but won't play against the Nuggets on Wednesday as the Grizzlies manage his availability. The two-way player's next opportunity to suit up for the Grizzlies will come Friday against Boston.