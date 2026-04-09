This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Rayan Rupert: Unavailable Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Rupert (two-way) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Rupert will be held out of Wednesday's contest as the Grizzlies manage his availability while he remains signed to a two-way deal. He'll be eligible to play in both of Memphis' final two games after Wednesday.