Woodard was selected by the Grizzlies with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7 Woodard was a good shooter for Mississippi State as a sophomore last season, shooting 49.5 percent from two-point range and 42.9 percent from three-point land. He joins Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman as 2020-21 rookie draft picks for Memphis. Woodard will likely battle with backup Memphis wings for minutes in his rookie year.