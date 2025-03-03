Aldama is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks due to right calf soreness.

This is a new issue for Aldama, and it comes on the heels of one of his best performance of the season -- he had 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 130-128 loss to the Spurs. If Aldama is unable to play Monday, the Grizzlies could turn to Brandon Clarke to soak up some additional minutes.