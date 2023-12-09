Aldama posted nine points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 127-103 loss to Minnesota.

Aldama led all Grizzlies in rebounds while finishing second on the team in assists and one point short of a double-double performance in the defeat. Aldama has hauled in 10 or more boards in three games this year, adding at least five assists and nine points in two of those outings.