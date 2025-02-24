Aldama recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-123 loss to Cleveland.

Despite coming off the bench, Aldama continues to play a significant role for the Grizzlies. The 24-year-old big man has averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes over his last six games, shooting 44.1 percent from deep during this stretch. Although Zach Edey continues to start at center, that hasn't prevented Aldama from hovering around the top 100 from a fantasy perspective.