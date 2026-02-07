Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (knee) is out for Saturday's game against Portland.
Aldama will be sidelined for a second straight contest. The Grizzlies won't be playing for much down the stretch as they focus on their rebuild, so it will be interesting to see if maintenance days become a common theme.
