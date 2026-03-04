site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-santi-aldama-another-absence-coming-521579 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Another absence coming
•
1 min read
Aldama (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Aldama will be sidelined for a 12th straight game. He was initially cleared to play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota, only for the team to change course roughly 30 minutes before tipoff.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read