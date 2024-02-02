Aldama (tailbone soreness) will be available for Thursday's game against the Cavs.
Aldama will power through the tailbone issue, and he should continue to get all the run he can handle on this Memphis team hurting for healthy bodies. He makes sense as a streamer on Thursday's light slate.
