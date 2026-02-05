Aldama is available to play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, but he'll play fewer minutes than normal, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Aldama will return from a four-game absence due to a right knee injury, but he'll have his minutes monitored. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 28.0 minutes per game this season, and it's unclear exactly how much he'll play Wednesday. Regardless, he is part of the starting lineup, per Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140, and Aldama should have a high usage rate given the absence of Jaren Jackson (recently traded) and Ja Morant (elbow).